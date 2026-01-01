.JPN.COM – Your gateway to Japan’s digital economy

The internet connects businesses and individuals across borders, and Japan is a key player in the global digital economy. .JPN.COM offers a powerful and unrestricted domain option for companies, entrepreneurs, and investors looking to establish a strong online presence in Japan while maintaining international flexibility.

Unlike country-code TLDs (ccTLDs) like .jp and .co.jp, which have eligibility restrictions requiring local residency or business registration, .JPN.COM is open to everyone. Whether you’re an international company expanding into Japan, a Japanese business looking for a global presence, or a startup targeting the Japanese market, .JPN.COM provides a seamless and accessible solution.

.JPN.COM operates independently and has no affiliation with the Japanese government, .JP, or .COM. We are an autonomous entity providing an unrestricted and globally accessible domain space.